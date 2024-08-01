Giants’ owner John Mara drops bold Daniel Jones take

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

With limited options available, New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen felt compelled to secure quarterback Daniel Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract, which includes $92 million guaranteed. After a promising 2022 season under Head Coach Brian Daboll, the Giants believed in Jones’ potential. Many will argue on behalf of the franchise tag, but if the best-case scenario happened, the Giants would be paying him over $50 million per season on a new deal.

Giants’ Big Bet on Daniel Jones

Jones’ 2023 season began unfavorably, marked by a dismal performance against Dallas and subsequent injuries that sidelined him for a significant portion of the year. Despite these setbacks, Jones managed to show some positive signs during Thursday’s training camp session, though his overall performance in the preseason buildup has been underwhelming.

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks with quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Struggling Performance

At 27, Jones has yet to justify the hefty investment made in him. However, Managing Partner John Mara remains supportive, suggesting that with a strengthened offensive line and better weapons, Jones might still prove his worth. “I’m still happy we gave him that contract. Let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line with some weapons around him to see what he can do,” Mara stated.

Questionable Long-Term Commitment

Despite a completion rate of 67.5% with 909 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions from 160 passes last season, Jones’ performance has not convincingly demonstrated that he deserves his long-term extension. His notable contributions have primarily come from his mobility, rushing for 805 yards and seven touchdowns, contributing to a total of 24 touchdowns for the season.

Comparing League Performance

To put Jones’ production into perspective, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys threw 39 touchdowns last season, yet questions about his long-term future with the team persist. This comparison underscores the challenges Jones faces in meeting the Giants’ expectations for the 2024 season.

Giants’ Strategy and Future Considerations

The Giants need Jones to stay healthy and deliver an efficient season that indicates progress. Another year of regression could jeopardize the positions of Schoen and Daboll. Schoen has strategically included an exit clause in Jones’ contract after the 2024 season, which would allow the Giants to save approximately $19 million in 2025, albeit with a $22.2 million dead money impact.

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) waits for a snap during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Contractual Decisions and Injuries

The structure of Jones’ contract indicates that the Giants are prepared to utilize their opt-out, especially since they have not attempted to restructure his deal or extend it to reduce his cap hit. Moreover, if Jones suffers another season-ending injury, his entire 2025 cap hit would become guaranteed. Despite the high stakes, the Giants find themselves in a position where benching their $40 million quarterback due to injury fears is not justifiable.

Despite Mara’s support, asserting that Jones has “earned” his contract does not align with the reality of his performance and the substantial improvements required to justify such a statement.