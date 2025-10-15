Giants open up $4.8 million after restructuring two contracts

The New York Giants were running dangerously low on financial flexibility, but general manager Joe Schoen found a temporary fix. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Giants have restructured the contracts of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, creating just over $4.8 million in cap space to get through the 2025 season.

Before the move, New York had only $473,000 available — hardly enough to navigate the rest of the year. The reworked deals now give the front office some breathing room to handle injuries, practice squad elevations, and potential roster tweaks.

Why the restructures matter

Restructuring contracts during the season is a common move for cap-strapped teams, and this one was both necessary and calculated. By converting a portion of Adebo and Holland’s salaries into signing bonuses, the Giants were able to spread out the financial hit over multiple years, effectively freeing up money in the short term.

Adebo and Holland have been key defensive contributors, and both players are under contract beyond this season, making them logical candidates for such adjustments. The team gets the cash flow it needs without losing roster continuity.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What comes next for the Giants

The additional $4.8 million should be enough to cover in-season operations, but if the Giants plan to make a move before the trade deadline, more flexibility will be required. The most likely next step would be restructuring star pass rusher Brian Burns’ contract.

Burns, who signed a massive extension after being acquired from the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason, carries one of the team’s largest cap hits. Adjusting his deal would unlock additional space if Schoen wants to explore upgrades — possibly at wide receiver — before the November deadline.

The Giants have been careful about mortgaging future cap health for short-term gain, but this latest move shows a willingness to make smart, manageable adjustments to stay competitive in 2025. If another opportunity arises at the deadline, Burns’ deal could be the next domino to fall.