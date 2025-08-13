Giants’ once-promising 3rd-round playmaker could now be on the roster bubble

The New York Giants traded up to select Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Fred Biletnikoff Award winner entered the NFL with high expectations, but has yet to live up to the hype.

Entering 2025, pressure was on for Hyatt to finally start producing. He was disappointing in 2024 and even reportedly fell out of favor with the coaching staff after voicing his frustration with his role in the offense.

However, injuries are getting in the way of a potential breakout for Hyatt. And now, with other young talents emerging as consistent contributors during training camp and the preseason, Hyatt could be fighting for a roster spot.

Could Lil’Jordan Humphrey steal Jalin Hyatt’s spot on the Giants’ roster?

On the Giants’ unofficial depth chart, Hyatt is listed as the second-string wide receiver behind Darius Slayton, who is the No. 2 starting receiver. The second-string wide receiver behind No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers is Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

So far this summer, Humphrey has been one of the Giants’ biggest standouts. He was on the receiving end of Jaxson Dart’s first career touchdown pass in the team’s first preseason game and has made several big plays throughout camp.

Meanwhile, Hyatt has made plays sparingly, missed several practices due to injuries, and sat out of the team’s first preseason matchup while rehabbing.

Hyatt will have to compete for a role with the Giants

The Giants can only hold so many wide receivers on their final 53-man roster, and, so far this summer, Hyatt is being outplayed by Humphrey, and debatably outplayed by other wideouts, such as Beaux Collins, Zach Pascal, and Montrell Washington, too.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Outright cutting Hyatt doesn’t seem likely, but the Giants could attempt to trade him at the end of the preseason if they do not feel like he will be able to make an impact during the regular season.

Considering his struggles with injuries and his tense conflict with the coaching staff last season, it is worth wondering whether or not Hyatt’s time with the Giants could be cut short.