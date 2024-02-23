Giants offensive lineman preparing for post-NFL career in broadcasting

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a mid-season emergency signing to patch up their offensive line in 2023, bringing in a familiar face to fill in upfront. Justin Pugh made his return to the Big Apple, signing with the Giants and starting 12 games last season.

Now headed for free agency once again, Pugh is 33 years old and hoping to spend his final seasons in New York. However, he is preparing for life after football, too, seeking a career in broadcasting next.

Justin Pugh hopes to remain with the Giants

In a recent interview with Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, Pugh made his intentions for the 2024 season clear, emphatically stating that he wants to remain with the Giants:

“I love New York. I want to be back in New York,” Pugh told Leonard on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast. “But if they have no ‘want’ to have me back on the team, I obviously can’t just wait around like I’m at the prom with no date. You want someone to dance with.”

Whether or not the Giants will want to retain Pugh remains to be seen. Though, they could use all the help they can get up front after surrendering a league-high 85 sacks in 2023. On the other hand, Pugh was charged with eight sacks surrendered on the campaign by Pro Football Focus, turning in the worst grade of his career so far at 41.6 overall.

Pugh is preparing for a career in broadcasting

Pugh shared with Leonard that he recently got accepted into the NFL’s Broadcast Boot Camp, which he first made known on his own podcast, The Net Worth Show. As one of the more personable and media friendly athletes that the Giants have had in recent years, Pugh seems like a great fit for broadcasting.

His time in the NFL is soon coming to a close. At 33 years old, Pugh likely has one contract left in him before retirement. But once that day finally comes, he should be ready to seamlessly step into a new role as a football analyst on television.