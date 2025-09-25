Giants’ offensive lineman is quietly exceeding his $3.75M price tag

The New York Giants entered this season hoping Andrew Thomas’ return would mask their lack of upgrades along the interior offensive line. While Thomas’ presence has certainly helped anchor the group, the issues inside remain glaring. Pass protection and run-blocking efficiency continue to hold this unit back, but one veteran has been a surprising bright spot in the early weeks: 35-year-old Greg Van Roten.

A veteran stabilizing force

Van Roten re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $3.75 million extension, a move that drew little attention compared to the team’s flashier offseason headlines. Yet, through three games, he’s quietly outperforming expectations and giving the Giants a level of consistency they desperately need — listen, it hasn’t been good, but for the price tag, the Giants are getting way more than they bargained for.

Last year, Van Roten’s numbers told a different story. Over 727 snaps, he allowed 35 pressures and seven sacks, showing signs of wear against quicker interior rushers. This season, however, he has yet to surrender a sack and has been charged with just six pressures. For a Giants team searching for stability, he’s been serviceable.

Contrast with interior struggles

The same can’t be said for the rest of the interior. Center John Michael Schmitz, once praised for his football IQ, has been erratic in pass protection, while Jon Runyan has struggled to find consistency at left guard. Together, they’ve left too many gaps for opposing defenses to exploit.

That contrast only underscores Van Roten’s importance. While he isn’t a long-term solution, he’s holding up his side of the line and allowing the offense to function with some degree of stability. For a group still trying to piece together chemistry, his steadiness has been with Thomas’ return on the outside.

The value of efficiency at the right price

For $3.75 million, Van Roten is proving to be one of the better-value contracts on the roster. His play won’t earn Pro Bowl chatter, but in the trenches, avoiding mistakes can be just as valuable as making highlight-worthy blocks. He’s not just surviving—he’s competing and winning his matchups more often than not.

In some ways, Van Roten is like a veteran reliever in baseball. He won’t close games, and he won’t rack up strikeouts, but he throws strikes, keeps the game steady, and gives the stars a chance to win it. For the Giants, that kind of reliability is essential on an offensive line that has often lacked it.

Looking ahead to next offseason

The Giants still need to overhaul their interior line in the long term. Schmitz’s struggles raise questions about his future, and Runyan hasn’t looked like a definitive solution. Upgrades at center and guard will likely be near the top of the front office’s to-do list next offseason.

That said, retaining Van Roten on another short-term deal could make sense. Even if he transitions into a utility role, his ability to play multiple spots provides depth that the Giants cannot afford to overlook. With so much uncertainty across the interior, keeping a proven veteran presence would give them insurance and flexibility moving forward.