Giants offensive lineman envisions a ‘better season’ out of QB Daniel Jones in 2023

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a breakout campaign in 2022, establishing himself as the team’s franchise quarterback. Despite setting a new career high with 3,205 passing yards, his teammate Mark Glowinski, the Giants’ starting right guard, feels like Jones will have an “even better season” in 2023.

Glowinski made an appearance on the Ross Tucker Experience podcast this week. During the interview, the 31-year-old lineman talked about his quarterback and gave Jones high praise.

“I think it’s going to be even a better season now that he has … that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn’t have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick ass. And I think that’s what was showing last year.” Mark Glowinski on the Ross Tucker Podcast via NFL.com

“Danny Dimes” entered the 2022 season with a bunch of questions unanswered. Chief among those questions was whether or not Jones had the makings of a franchise quarterback; could he lead this team to a winning record? To a postseason berth? To a playoff win? Jones did those things in 2022 and ultimately earned himself a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Can Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones build on their success?

The Giants found immediate success following the hiring of head coach Brian Daboll. In his first season as head coach, Daboll led New York to their first postseason appearance since 2016 and their first playoff win since 2012. Daboll was awarded with AP NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Daboll’s success as a rookie head coach came in large part due to the emergence of Jones as a franchise quarterback. Daboll was revered as an offensive coordinator during his time with the Buffalo Bills for developing QB Josh Allen into a superstar.

Jones may have not yet reached the same status as Allen, but as Glowinski points out, there is less pressure on him to perform in 2023, which should lead to an even better season upcoming.