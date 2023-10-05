Giants’ offensive line suffering through significant injuries

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants offensive line has been abysmal, and to make matters worse, many key members of the line are not healthy, as seen in Wednesday’s injury report.

Numerous Giants offensive linemen absent from Wednesday’s practice

Guard Shane Lemieux (groin), rookie center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) all did not participate in practice on Wednesday, leaving their status for Sunday’s upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins in doubt.

Lemieux and Schmitz suffered their injuries in Monday night’s 24–3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Schmitz got injured early in the first quarter when the Giants unsuccessfully attempted the “tush push” quarterback sneak on a 4th & 1 play.

Thomas, meanwhile, has not played since Week 1, in which the Giants lost mercilessly to the Dallas Cowboys 40–0. New York has been missing Thomas badly this season, especially on Monday as quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked 11 times and, as a result, struggled to ignite any offense.

The offensive line is crucial to turning the season around

The Giants currently sit at a 1-3 record on the season and last place in the NFC East, a position they did not expect to be in right now given their success last season. Regardless of whether the bulk of the blame belongs to Jones or the offensive line, the bottom line is that they have to make a remarkable turnaround in a short amount of time if they want to get back to the postseason.

With the Giants struggling to score points right now, they desperately need to get their o-line back to full health, and while the line still needs massive improvements, having their best players out there will pay dividends.

It remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned injured players will improve enough in time for Sunday’s game.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_