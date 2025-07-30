Giants’ offensive line bust has been impressive during camp entering do-or-die season

New York Giants offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The former UNC product was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ezeudu has seen plenty of playing time throughout his career to this point as a key backup for the G-Men. He has started 10 games, appeared in 33, and been on the field for 737 career snaps.

However, despite his extended playing time, Ezeudu has been unable to develop into a player the Giants feel comfortable having on the field consistently. He has, at times, been a liability and struggled to improve his game.

But this summer, entering a do-or-die 2025 season, Ezeudu has been turning heads at training camp.

Joshua Ezeudu has been impressive during Giants training camp

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, Ezeudu has been impressive throughout camp and stood out once again on Tuesday.

“Josh Ezeudu also continues to impress in his one-on-one opportunities at guard and tackle, though Brian Burns beat him inside when he overset a bit on the final rep of the period,” Shmeelk wrote in Tuesday’s practice report.

The Giants have had Ezeudu competing at both tackle and guard this summer, as he has in the past. He entered the NFL as a guard but transitioned to tackle to fill in due to injuries on New York’s offensive line.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Across 182 snaps last season, Ezeudu earned a 62.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade — by far the highest mark of his career. However, he did play a career-low snaps last season.

Nevertheless, Ezeudu seems to be building upon his improved performance last season. He entered camp with his roster spot up in the air, but is currently playing well enough to keep it in place. Without a strong outing in 2025, Ezeudu’s future will be uncertain. But the 25-year-old seems to be on track for a bounce-back campaign.