Giants’ offense ranks among the most expensive in the NFL

The New York Giants are focusing on restructuring the team’s offense this offseason. After spending the majority of the 2023 season near the bottom in almost every offensive category, offense has become a priority for Big Blue.

Giants in the midst of a difficult financial situation

New York’s financial situation on offense is less than favorable. According to Over The Cap, the Giants are projected to spend over $148 million on offense in 2024. That figure ranks sixth in the NFL and is 63% of the team’s overall spending (h/t GiantsWire).

Daniel Jones makes up a wide majority of the spending. His cap hit in 2024 is projected to be over $47 million, more than half of the second-most expensive player, Andrew Thomas (over $23 million 2024 cap hit). Jones is coming off an ACL tear that he suffered last season, so his availability and his ability will decide if that emphatic cap hit is worth the cost.

Big Blue offense did not perform up to standard in 2023

The Giants offense was pitiful in 2023, ranking 29th in the NFL in total yards per game. They especially struggled in the passing game, ranking 31st ahead of just the Carolina Panthers in passing yards per game. A combination of poor play, and bad injury luck are to blame for the Giants’ struggles, so it is key that New York’s offense not only stays healthy but performs much better than it did in 2023.

It’s now or never for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones in particular could be in for a make-or-break year. Entering year six with Big Blue, his performance will ultimately help the Giants decide which direction they should take as a franchise. New York instilled a lot of trust in Jones by signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract following a breakout 2022 season. However, a combination of poor play and health concerns quickly aged the lucrative deal like spoiled milk.

2024 will be a very telling season for the Giants. Given that they are amongst the league’s most expensive offenses, it is simply inexcusable for the team to continuously rank near the bottom in most offensive categories. New York will remain focused on retooling its roster in hopes of a bounce-back season in 2024.