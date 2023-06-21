Giants offense ‘made a lot of progress’ at OTAs says Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws to wide receiver Darren Waller (12) during organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants reinforced their offense this offseason, providing a new arsenal of weapons for QB Daniel Jones. Big Blue’s fifth-year signal-caller got his first opportunity to build chemistry with his new teammates at OTAs and minicamp this spring. During a recent appearance on the Giants Huddle podcast, Jones said that the offense “made a lot of progress” in building chemistry at OTAs.

OTAs gave Jones his first chance to gel with newcomers such as TE Darren Waller and WRs Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell.

“We made a lot of progress,” Jones said of the chemistry he is forming with his new teammates. “I feel like all the guys we’ve brought in are real pros from the sense of how they go about their work, how they study, how they work on the field, their attention to detail.

“You can tell watching film and just how important the smaller aspects of route-running, of the past concepts, you know, how in-tune they are with all that stuff. So it’s been fun working with them, and they’re really good players. I’m excited to continue working with them this summer and then into training camp.”

Training camp kicks off at the end of July and ramps up into the preseason. The Giants will not have any more organized team training activities until then. However, Jones is a relentless worker that often gets teammates together for player-led practices during the down points of the offseason. It is likely he will organize a throwing session of some sort before training camp kicks off.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor corroborated Jones’ claims, saying “Everyone that we’ve added has done a great job of picking up our terminology.”

Just the team chemistry as a whole, guys have come in and competed at a high level. They’ve done a good job each and every day of challenging themselves, but also challenging the room to be better. Tyrod Taylor via the Giants Huddle podcast

The Giants’ offense is expected to take a step forward in 2023 with plenty of new talent added to the lineup. After inking a lucrative contract extension this offseason, Jones is aiming to elevate his game to the next level and lead Big Blue’s offense back to the postseason.