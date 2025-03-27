Giants ‘not hellbent’ on taking a quarterback in 1st round of NFL Draft

Despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, the New York Giants could still be in the market for a rookie quarterback. They hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, where many analysts predict they will take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders if he is on the board.

The Giants did a lot of work scouting Sanders throughout the season, leading to speculation that he is their top target with their first-round pick. However, one analyst said “not so fast” to that assumption, throwing cold water on the idea that the Giants are intent on taking a quarterback.

The Giants could pass on a quarterback in the first round

On Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Football, NFL insider Peter Schrager explained that the Giants are still evaluating Sanders and the other quarterback prospects and have not made up their minds on who they will draft:

“They don’t have to take Shedeur Sanders. Here’s what’s interesting about Shedeur: his Pro Day is not until April 4th, and the Giants have never had a private workout with him… They’re not hellbent on Shedeur Sanders yet. And they’re not hellbent on Jaxson Dart or Cam Ward for that matter either.”

Giants could go BPA with No. 3 overall pick

Schrager explained that the signing of Russell Wilson makes it entirely possible that the Giants will take the best player available with the third overall pick, rather than drafting a quarterback. However, after they go through the process, they could take Sanders, if they feel he is the right selection. But that decision is far from being made.

Instead of drafting a quarterback, Big Blue could take the best player available, landing an elite prospect such as Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter or Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. The Titans are widely expected to take Miami QB Cam Ward with the first-overall pick. At least one of Hunter or Carter will be on the board for the Giants at No. 3.

Quarterback can’t be ruled out yet either. Wilson only signed a one-year deal with New York, so they could still opt to take a quarterback of the future as a long-term play. However, Wilson has brightened the outlook for the Giants’ season, giving them hopes of being competitive this season. Drafting an immediate-impact player could aid them in their mission to win games and save jobs in 2025.