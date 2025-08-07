Giants ‘not going to put a timeframe’ on when Jaxson Dart will take over as QB1

When will Jaxson Dart take over as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants?

That’s the question that keeps looming overhead in East Rutherford as the Giants plan to roll into the season with Russell Wilson as their starter.

However, inevitably, Dart’s time will come, and the rookie first-round pick will eventually be inserted into the starting lineup.

How soon will that happen? Well, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is in no rush.

Joe Schoen is in no rush to get Jaxson Dart in the starting lineup

Schoen made an appearance on ESPN Radio (880 ESPN New York with Dave Rothenberg and Jordan Raanan) on Wednesday morning to recap training camp and preview the preseason.

He gave an encouraging update on Dart’s development, stating that he could “see the game slow down” for the rookie.

However, that doesn’t mean he is in any hurry to get the 22-year-old in the starting lineup.

“We’re not going to put a timeframe on it,” Schoen said when asked about how soon Dart could start. “Russ has had a really good spring… Really excited for Russ, and when it’s Dart’s time, we’ll have a conversation and make the decision.”

Wilson is making a strong impression at Giants camp this summer. He has developed incredible chemistry with superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers and implemented a new culture of leadership in the locker room.

The Giants are happy with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback

The Giants feel positively about Dart and his development — but they also feel positively about Wilson’s ability to “win a lot of games” for them this season.

That is the “perfect scenario” in Schoen’s mind: not finding the right time to start Dart, but winning as many games as possible with Wilson in the meantime.

There is a positive vibe and buzz of excitement surrounding the Giants at camp this summer. With Wilson under center, the Giants have stability at quarterback. With Dart behind him, they also have hope for the future.