Giants’ Marcus Mbow draws praise from Joe Schoen ahead of preseason debut

New York Giants fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow was labeled one of the biggest steals of the draft this offseason. The former Purdue offensive lineman was a projected third-round pick that slid on draft weekend and fell into the Giants’ lap.

Now, Mbow is turning heads at training camp and catching the intrigue of general manager Joe Schoen as the preseason approaches.

Giants general manager is excited to see Marcus Mbow in the preseason

Schoen made an appearance on ESPN Radio on Wednesday morning, recapping training camp and previewing the preseason with Dave Rothenberg and Jordan Raanan.

When Schoen was asked about the depth on the offensive line, he singled out Mbow as an upgrade for the unit and offered high praise for the rookie.

“He’s done a really good job at left and right tackle,” Schoen said. “I’m excited to see him in the preseason.”

It remains to be seen where Mbow will align on the offensive line during the preseason.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

On the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart, Mbow was listed as the second-string right tackle and the third-string left tackle. He could presumably see snaps at both positions during the upcoming exhibition games.

Mbow could be a crucial depth piece for the Giants as a rookie

Having a rookie developing behind the scenes like Mbow is crucial, and something the Giants have lacked in recent seasons. Many of their mid-round draft picks have been called upon to play significant snaps in their rookie seasons.

Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

However, that should not be the case with Mbow. With the starting five offensive line spots all taken, Mbow will have to fit in as a backup for the time being. He serves as a potentially major upgrade to the Giants’ offensive line depth — something that has been a significant weakness for several years.

The long-term outlook for Mbow is positive. With no rush to get into the lineup this season, the rookie can be seen as an eventual successor to one of several positions on the offensive line down the road.