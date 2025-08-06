Giants’ general manager gives encouraging update on the development of rookie QB Jaxson Dart

A new era is on the way for the New York Giants. After Big Blue decided to turn the page on Daniel Jones last season, the hunt for a new franchise quarterback officially began.

This offseason, the Giants overhauled the quarterback position, signing veteran QB Russell Wilson to be their starter while also taking Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft to develop as a long-term answer at the position.

Revamping the quarterback room was general manager Joe Schoen’s No. 1 priority this offseason, and he seems to have achieved his goal. But with training camp underway, the excitement surrounding Dart has risen, and some have become eager to know when the rookie will take over as the starter.

Giants GM encouraged by Jaxson Dart’s progress: “You could see the game slow down”

Schoen made an appearance on ESPN Radio (880 ESPN New York with Dave Rothenberg and Jordan Raanan) on Wednesday morning.

During this interview, Schoen was asked what the perfect scenario would be this season regarding Dart’s playing time as a rookie. The Giants are expecting to roll into the season with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback while Dart develops patiently behind the scenes.

“Win a lot of games is the perfect scenario,” Schoen said. “…We’re not going to put a timeframe on it. Russ has had a really good spring.”

In the meantime, Dart has been turning heads during training camp. The rookie bounced back after a shaky start to camp and made significant progress in his development.

“[Jaxson] Dart has had a really good two weeks out here, you could see the game slow down for him,” Schoen said.

“We’re really excited for Russ… And when it’s Dart’s time, we’ll have a conversation and make the decision.”

The Giants are set to face the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. Winning ” a lot of games” as Schoen hopes will be no easy task. As a result, some fans and analysts have begun speculating how soon the Giants could pull the plug on the Russell Wilson Experience this season and turn things over to the rookie.

However, Schoen explained today that that scenario is not at the forefront of his mind. For now, the Giants are eager to get Wilson under center in hopes that the 10-time Pro Bowler can spark a major bounce-back season from the offense.