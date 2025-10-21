Giants ‘not considering’ coaching staff changes despite call to fire defensive coordinator

The New York Giants’ 33-point fourth-quarter collapse in Week 7 felt like the final straw for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

For the third time this season, the Giants blew a two-possession lead and, for the first time this season, they blew a three-possession lead. Bowen’s defense surrendered 33 points in the fourth quarter alone, blowing a 19-point lead.

Fans have been rightfully outraged, especially since this is not the first time that Bowen’s defense has imploded in the fourth quarter this season. But, nonetheless, it seems as though the defensive coordinator is here to stay — for now.

Giants not planning to fire Shane Bowen despite recent loss

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media on Monday and addressed Bowen’s job security. When asked if he was considering any coaching staff changes, Daboll made it clear that no firings are on the horizon.

“I’m not considering that,” Daboll said. “But we’ve all got to do a better job. It starts with me. There were plenty of opportunities to finish that game the way we wanted to and we didn’t get the job done.”

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Following the game’s conclusion, star pass-rusher Brian Burns was caught on video screaming in frustration about the Giants’ defense “dropping eight in coverage” at the end of the game.

Fireside Giants of Empire Sports Media detailed Burns’s frustration with the defense:

The players were visibly and vocally frustrated with the defensive playcalling at the end of the game yesterday… me too. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/jCO1KSqURs — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) October 20, 2025

Bowen was criticized for calling a prevent defense in the team’s Week 2 loss. Despite the blowback from that loss, the same defensive strategy was deployed in Week 7, and the result was the same: the Giants lost a game they shouldn’t have.

This season, the Giants’ defense ranks 29th in total yards allowed per game (376.0), 23rd in total points allowed per game (25.3), and 26th in turnovers forced (five).

Despite Daboll’s insistence that Bowen will maintain his status as the defensive coordinator, the Giants are 2-5 and staring another playoff miss in the face. If this continues, changes will inevitably be made.