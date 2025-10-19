Giants’ new WR2 is an undrafted receiver looking for a home

The New York Giants are running out of healthy receivers, and it couldn’t come at a worse time. As they prepare to face the Denver Broncos in Week 7, their passing attack will be missing two of its biggest pieces.

Second-year star Malik Nabers is done for the season after tearing his ACL, and veteran Darius Slayton remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. That leaves rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart with a thin group of targets — and one unexpected name stepping into the spotlight.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Humphrey’s second chance arrives in New York

Lil’Jordan Humphrey has spent most of his career fighting for exactly this kind of chance. The 27-year-old receiver entered the league undrafted out of Texas in 2019 and has bounced around ever since — from the Saints to the Patriots to the Broncos. He’s flashed potential but never quite found the right fit.

Now, the Giants are giving him another shot. Humphrey was promoted from the practice squad again this week, and with Nabers and Slayton unavailable, he’s expected to play a significant role in Sunday’s matchup.

Last week against the Eagles, he made the most of his snaps — catching four passes for 55 yards and using his 6-foot-4 frame to win physical battles downfield. Those types of plays are exactly what New York needs right now: simple, steady, chain-moving production from someone who knows how to use his body in tight coverage.

Low-key, I'm kind of interested in watching what Lil'Jordan Humphrey does tomorrow against the Broncos (assuming Surtain is on Wan'Dale?).



He made some nice grabs early against the Eagles. I feel there's some talent there #NYG pic.twitter.com/JQqwLV9SVF — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 18, 2025

Filling the void in a depleted receiver group

With Wan’Dale Robinson manning the slot, Humphrey becomes the de facto WR2. It’s not the lineup anyone expected heading into the season, but the Giants have little choice but to make it work. Humphrey’s blend of size and strength gives him a unique skill set among the team’s remaining receivers — he can box out defenders, make contested grabs, and provide a red-zone option that Dart can trust when plays break down.

His 2024 season with Denver hinted at what he can do in an extended role. Humphrey caught 72.1% of his targets that year, finishing with 293 yards and a touchdown. He isn’t a volume receiver, but when used efficiently, he can help move the chains and open up the field for others.

For a young quarterback like Dart, who thrives on timing and rhythm, having a reliable physical target could make a real difference. Humphrey doesn’t need to dominate — he just needs to give his rookie QB an outlet when protection breaks down.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The chance he’s been waiting for

Every NFL player has a “prove it” moment, and this feels like Humphrey’s. After years of floating between practice squads and short-term contracts, he finally has a real opportunity to earn a longer look.

If injuries continue to pile up, he could carve out a role that lasts beyond this week. The Giants aren’t expecting him to replace Malik Nabers — no one could — but they’re hoping he can steady the offense and provide a veteran presence among a young receiver group.

Football careers often hinge on timing. For Lil’Jordan Humphrey, this might be the moment where preparation finally meets opportunity.