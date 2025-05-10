Giants’ new quarterback is already putting his leadership on display

The New York Giants are walking a tightrope, and there’s no net underneath if they fall again in 2025.

This isn’t just about wins and losses anymore—it’s about survival. For Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, drafting Jaxson Dart wasn’t a luxury, it was a lifeline.

There’s a chance it gives them two more seasons to right the ship. But that clock is already ticking.

Giants drafted their guy to finally turn the page

They needed more than a backup plan. They needed a future.

With Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart now in their locker room, the Giants are betting on raw leadership, elite college production, and a mindset tailor-made for New York.

This wasn’t about replacing Daniel Jones overnight.

This was about giving Daboll his chance to mold someone from scratch—a quarterback of his choosing who isn’t tied to past mistakes.

Dart isn’t coming in blind. He’s well aware of the responsibilities that come with being the guy in charge.

“As a quarterback, you’re the one that runs the ship when you’re out there,” Dart said.

That’s the tone of someone who already understands the burden—and beauty—of leading under pressure.

Dart brings the fire and humility this team craves

Dart isn’t just checking boxes—he’s building a foundation from the ground up.

He finished last season with a 69.2% completion rate, 4,276 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and only six picks.

Those aren’t empty stats—they came against the best defenses college football had to offer.

But more than numbers, he’s bringing an attitude that could elevate the entire building.

“If you don’t know the ins and outs of everything, you’re not going to have everybody around you prepared,” he emphasized.

That’s not lip service—that’s ownership.

And it’s clear Daboll sees something in him. He’s already coaching him like he’s the starter.

"He coaches me up every second I'm around him," Dart added.

Why Daboll is pushing him so hard—on purpose

Some quarterbacks need a gentle touch. Dart clearly wants the exact opposite.

“I want to be coached the hardest,” he said. “That’s going to help me reach my potential.”

That quote says it all.

There’s a certain hunger in his voice—a willingness to absorb everything, to be uncomfortable, to take on the responsibility that breaks lesser prospects.

Daboll has built his career on maximizing quarterback potential, and in Dart, he sees the canvas he’s been waiting for.

“He’ll come back 30 seconds later because he has an idea,” Dart said. “He’s constantly coaching me.”

That kind of relationship doesn’t happen by accident.

Could Dart play for the Giants sooner than expected?

The plan is to let Dart sit, watch, and absorb.

But plans change fast in the NFL, especially if the Giants stumble out of the gate.

Dart will be tested in camp, sprinkled into preseason reps, and quietly groomed behind the scenes.

If Russell Wilson falters or the season spirals out of control, the whispers will get louder.

And the truth is, Dart might be more ready than anyone thought.

He passed all of Daboll’s draft tests and handled the media spotlight like a seasoned pro.

There’s a reason they fell in love with him.

