Giants may have found the perfect mix of toughness and humility in their newest playmaker

Some players walk into the league expecting praise. Others come in with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove every single day.

Cam Skattebo is firmly in the second category.

The Giants didn’t just draft a productive back from Arizona State — they landed a player who knows exactly what it means to start from scratch.

He’s not here for headlines. He’s here to hit people in the mouth, move piles, and prove he belongs in the NFL.

The Giants may have landed a Day 3 steal

When the Giants grabbed Skattebo with the 105th pick, many scouts and analysts were stunned he lasted that long.

Some had him rated as a top-75 player, citing his three-down ability, contact balance, and surprising burst for a back his size.

His final college season was staggering. Over 294 carries, he racked up 1,712 yards and found the end zone 21 times on the ground.

He added another 543 yards through the air on 84.6% reception efficiency and three more touchdowns.

Those numbers speak to a player who can handle a massive workload and produce in both phases of the offense.

Skattebo wasn’t just the heart of Arizona State’s offense — he was the offense.

Not just a workhorse, but a leader

What stands out even more than the production is how Skattebo carries himself. He doesn’t act like a fourth-round pick, but he speaks like one.

He understands nothing is given and he made that clear on Friday during his first day of rookie camp with the Giants.

“How many snaps in the NFL have you seen me play? Zero, right? I’ve proved nothing,” he told reporters.

“I’ve proved what I am in college, but nothing at this level. Now where I am at, I have to prove myself.”

Those words echo the kind of player the Giants have been looking for. It’s not just about being talented — it’s about earning every inch.

Skattebo fits that mold perfectly, and the front office clearly valued those traits across the board during this draft class.

A perfect fit for what the Giants are building

Skattebo wasn’t the only tough, physical presence added to the roster this offseason. First-rounder Abdul Carter and defensive lineman Darius Alexander both bring that same fire.

The Giants are trying to change their identity — not just in play style, but in culture.

Adding guys like Skattebo who can run through contact, stay on the field for all three downs, and take pride in proving themselves each day is exactly how you do it.

With Devin Singletary in the fold and Tyrone Tracy also battling for touches, the Giants will enter training camp with a healthy competition.

But don’t be surprised if Skattebo rises quickly. He’s not here to blend in. He’s here to take a job.

