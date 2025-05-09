Giants’ star rookie pass rusher finally settles on a new number

When you’re a top-three pick for the New York Giants, the expectations aren’t just high — they’re practically skywritten above MetLife Stadium.

For Abdul Carter, that pressure is real, but he’s answering it with a quiet confidence and a symbolic decision that tells you everything you need to know.

Carter passes on legendary numbers to start something new

After pushing to wear No. 56 — famously donned by Lawrence Taylor — and even flirting with No. 11 from Phil Simms, Carter made his choice.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

He’s taking No. 51, a clean slate last worn by Azeez Ojulari, who left this offseason to join the Eagles on a one-year deal.

This wasn’t just about avoiding a jersey number with too much weight — it was a deliberate signal to fans and teammates alike.

Carter doesn’t want to borrow history. He wants to make his own.

“It’s going to have to grow on me a little bit…it’s pretty much what we had available, it’s a good number”

A player built to redefine expectations in New York

The Giants didn’t draft Carter third overall just to be good — they drafted him to be great, and early signs say he’s ready for that challenge.

He racked up 66 pressures and 13 sacks last year at Penn State, dominating with elite burst and a relentless motor over 734 defensive snaps.

Those aren’t just good numbers — those are game-wrecking statistics from a player who lived in opposing backfields every Saturday.

Now, he’ll be asked to do the same against the NFL’s best offensive lines — and the Giants believe he’s built for the job.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A new look for a new era of Giants defense

Wearing No. 51 doesn’t come with the same historical baggage as 56 or 11 — and that’s exactly the point.

It gives Carter space to breathe, to dominate on his own terms, and to build a brand that doesn’t ride the coattails of Giants legends.

With a rebuilt front seven and a secondary loaded with fresh talent, Carter enters a defense that could quietly become one of the league’s best.

The team didn’t just invest in talent — they invested in tone, toughness, and accountability, and Carter checks every one of those boxes.

Giants counting on Carter to be a day-one force

The Giants made their intentions clear the moment they turned in the card for Carter on draft night.

This wasn’t a pick for 2026 or beyond — this was a plug-and-play game-changer expected to wreak havoc starting Week 1.

And now, with his number locked in and his role cemented, Carter is officially the face of a defensive youth movement built on speed and violence.

He didn’t need No. 56 to carry weight. His game will carry more than enough on its own.

