Giants’ new draft plans might include ‘more developmental’ quarterback prospect

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been doing their due diligence at the quarterback position in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Throughout the offseason, the plan has seemingly been for the Giants to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency to serve as the bridge to a rookie that they draft in the first round. But that plan might not be set in stone.

The Giants might opt for a developmental quarterback later in the NFL Draft

As the offseason has progressed, the Giants’ draft plans might have shifted. They are still poking around the veteran quarterback market, despite signing Jameis Winston. This could indicate a change of plans regarding their first-round draft selection.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, there is a growing belief inside the league that the Giants could forego a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. Instead, they could add another quarterback through free agency, then target a “developmental” quarterback prospect later in the draft:

“Some people around NFL are starting to think #Giants plan might be Jameis Winston, another veteran free agent and a rookie NOT drafted No.3 overall and is more developmental,” Dunleavy posted on X.

Dunleavy added that this would be the plan “short of being able to land Cam Ward,” who many feel is the Giants’ top target. The Miami quarterback prospect is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, unless New York is able to manage a trade up for the first-overall pick.

Which developmental QB could the Giants target?

Passing on a quarterback in the first round could afford the Giants an opportunity to draft the class’s best overall prospect. They could select one of Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick, landing an instant-impact prospect to pair with a veteran quarterback in an attempt to win now.

Drafting a rookie quarterback is less of a win-now move and more of a move to plan for the future. Coming off a 3-14 season with jobs on the line, the Giants might prefer to draft a prospect who can contribute right away in the first round. They could instead add a quarterback later in the draft who could sit, take their time, and develop.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is a popular name that the Giants could consider targeting on Day 2 of the draft. He has the tools to be a plus-starter in the NFL, but questions regarding his ability to play in a pro-style offense will lower his draft stock.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is another option who could be considered on Day 2. When discussing “developmental” prospects, few fit the bill more than Milroe. He has elite athleticism that can’t be taught, but basically needs to be taught just about everything else before he can succeed at the NFL level. A strong arm and fast legs can only get you so far in the NFL. Milroe would be an exciting prospect to sit behind an experienced veteran and afford him at least a full season of developing behind the scenes before taking a crack at the starting lineup.

Other Day 3 quarterback prospects include the likes of Tyler Shough out of Louisville, Riley Leonard out of Notre Dame, Will Howard out of Ohio State, and Quinn Ewers out of Texas, among others.

If the Giants do pass on a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft, they will have plenty of options to consider on Day 2 and Day 3. They are still reportedly pursuing both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in free agency. If they land either one of those veterans, they could prefer to take on a more developmental quarterback prospect, rather than drafting a rookie who will steal the starting job by season’s end.