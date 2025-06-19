Giants’ new bowling ball running back could transform their red zone offense

The New York Giants’ offense has been an utter disappointment in each of the last two seasons. Getting to the red zone has been its own challenge, but even once there, converting red zone opportunities has been a struggle.

That could change in 2025. The Giants added a bowling ball to their backfield this offseason that should help them power into the end zone at a higher rate.

The Giants had the NFL’s worst red zone offense in 2024

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last season, the Giants’ red zone offense ranked dead last in the NFL. They converted just 43.18% of their red zone trips into touchdowns.

New York also averaged only 2.6 red zone trips per game, ranking 28th in the league. This lack of success in the red zone contributed to the Giants’ average of 16.1 points per game, which ranked 31st in the NFL.

Cam Skattebo should help the Giants convert more red zone opportunities

The Giants received praise for landing a steal in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft with former Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo. The versatile and powerful rusher finished the 2024 season with a ridiculous 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing while also adding 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

In 2024, Skattebo tallied 103 forced missed tackles, the second-most in the nation. He also averaged 4.09 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which ranked eighth among all college football running backs.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Skattebo’s tackle-breaking ability will be crucial for the Giants in the red zone. In the shortened portion of the field, having a hard-nosed rusher who can pick up ugly yardage could result in touchdowns.

Some running backs have a nose for the end zone. Skattebo is one of them, evidenced by his 24 total touchdowns last season. He should be a big help for Big Blue in the red zone.