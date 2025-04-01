Giants’ new backup quarterback wants to further paradigm shift in New York

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston recently revealed what drew him to join the team this offseason.

Jameis Winston seized chance to make impact with Giants

According to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm, Winston said this about the attractive paradigm shift he saw unfolding with the Giants:

“I don’t believe in coincidences, and the interest that brought me to New York was the fact that there was a quarterback room they were looking to get better and making the difference in, and I saw that window of opportunity open,” Winston said.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Further, the 31-year-old showed his willingness to be a team player, saying:

“Whether it’s a veteran quarterback that I have to compete with and help serve and help make better for this team or it’s a quarterback from college who I have to help get better, I have to compete with and serve.”

Winston enters an overhauled Giants QB room

At the time Winston signed his two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants on March 21, he and Tommy DeVito were the only two quarterbacks on the Giants. The FSU product was presumably the incumbent starter for next season.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

New York proceeded to acquire veteran QB Russell Wilson, which shook up the apple cart on the team. Moreover, with the 2025 NFL Draft approaching on April 24, there is a strong likelihood that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will be on the board for the Giants to select, in line with their pre-draft projections.

Thus, Winston will have the a slim chance of winning the starting role in training camp. Nevertheless, should that go to Wilson or to a potential first-round draftee like Sanders, the former Pro Bowler will be a valuable backup for a Giants team that has seen injuries at the quarterback position derail their recent seasons.