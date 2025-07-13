Giants’ new $45 million investment will change their defense

The New York Giants entered this offseason determined to fix a defense that too often felt like a cracked dam, leaking everywhere.

A massive part of that overhaul was spending big on former Miami Dolphins safety Jovan Holland, handing him a three-year, $45 million deal.

Holland’s last season wasn’t pretty but context matters

It’s true that Jovan Holland is coming off his least impressive NFL campaign since being drafted in the second round back in 2021.

At 25 years old, though, he’s smack in the middle of his athletic prime and perfectly positioned for a bounce-back season.

Digging into Holland’s struggles with Miami

Holland logged 854 snaps last year in a Dolphins defense that had glaring issues across the board.

He surrendered 302 yards and three touchdowns in coverage, while breaking up just three passes and failing to notch a single interception for the first time.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Why the Giants were still eager to pay up

Even so, the Giants see Holland as a perfect fit for what they’re building.

They were drawn to his range, instincts, and veteran poise—traits that can’t always be captured by raw stats alone.

A safety who can actually discourage quarterbacks

Holland’s ball-hawking nature serves as a natural deterrent for quarterbacks tempted to test the deep middle of the field.

Having that kind of presence is like putting a lock on a door that used to swing wide open.

Giants needed a reliable last line of defense

Last season, the Giants’ secondary was exploited far too often, giving up big plays at the worst possible times.

Adding Holland should tighten things up, forcing offenses to rely on shorter throws and limiting explosive game-breaking gains.

Leadership and communication matter just as much

What also drew the Giants to Jovan Holland was his experience calling coverages and communicating adjustments pre-snap—an area they desperately needed to improve.

A steady voice in the defensive backfield changes everything for linebackers and corners alike.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expecting Holland to bounce back in 2025

It’s reasonable to think that surrounded by a better front seven in New York, Holland can return to the form that made him a prized prospect.

Sometimes players struggle because they’re forced to cover up too many flaws around them—something Holland dealt with regularly in Miami.

How it all ties together for the Giants’ rebuild

If the Giants’ pass rush clicks the way they hope with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and rookie Abdul Carter, it’ll make life much easier for Holland.

Quarterbacks under duress are far more likely to make mistakes, and that’s where a rangy safety can feast.