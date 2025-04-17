Giants need to avoid making the same foolish draft mistake

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants find themselves in a familiar spot entering the 2025 NFL Draft—holding a premium pick and fielding phone calls from teams desperate to climb the draft ladder.

General manager Joe Schoen said on Wednesday that his phone has been ringing with teams interested in the third overall pick, which might sound tempting, but Giants fans have seen this movie before—and the ending was anything but satisfying.

Remember the Lessons from the Past

Flashback to when the Giants traded down and passed up the chance to draft Micah Parsons, who immediately became a generational defensive talent. Instead, they landed Kadarius Toney—now completely out of football—and Evan Neal, who has earned the unfortunate label as one of the franchise’s biggest recent draft disappointments.

Trading back can seem appealing on paper, offering extra picks and more bites at the apple, but sometimes more bites just lead to a stomachache.

Schoen Must Keep it Simple and Take a Sure Thing

The Giants don’t need to reinvent the wheel here. They’re staring at an opportunity to grab a cornerstone talent who can transform their roster from day one. At pick number three, the Giants could easily land either Colorado’s two-way phenom Travis Hunter or Penn State’s defensive dynamo Abdul Carter. Both players project as immediate, high-impact starters who can alter the trajectory of a franchise.

Football drafts are like roulette wheels—the more you bet on long shots, the more likely you are to walk away empty-handed. Sticking to the sure bets, especially with such high stakes, is the smarter play.

Hunter or Carter: A Franchise-Altering Decision

Travis Hunter is the rarest of the rare—a player who can dominate on either side of the ball, equally adept at shutting down top wide receivers or becoming one himself. Abdul Carter, meanwhile, is a pass-rushing hurricane, the kind of linebacker opposing quarterbacks see in their nightmares.

Either player would immediately improve the Giants’ chances to compete. Both carry the coveted “generational” label that scouts rarely toss around lightly. This isn’t the time for the Giants to get fancy or overthink their strategy.

The Safe Play is the Smart Play

The Giants have been burned by risky moves and unnecessary gambles before. Now, with a chance to correct past mistakes, it’s clear the simplest answer is also the best: draft the best player on the board.

Generational talent doesn’t come knocking every year, and if the Giants want to make sure they don’t end up regretting another draft-day decision, their best bet is to turn off their phones and trust their eyes.