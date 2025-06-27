Giants need third-year center to finally start taking strides in 2025

The New York Giants thought they were stabilizing the interior of their offensive line for years to come when they selected John Michael Schmitz in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, through the first two seasons of his career, Schmitz has struggled with injuries and failed to become a consistent, high-impact offensive lineman. Entering his third season, the Giants need to see Schmitz take strides in 2025.

John Michael Schmitz has had an up-and-down start to his career

Schmitz has made 28 starts across the last two seasons for Big Blue. As a rookie in 2023, he received poor marks from Pro Football Focus, earning a 41.4 overall grade across 755 snaps.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While he saw improvement in 2024, earning a 61.4 overall grade across 983 snaps, Schmitz’s grade still ranked 35th among 64 eligible centers in the NFL last season, according to PFF.

Last season, Schmitz surrendered six sacks and 28 pressures while also committing five penalties. He improved from his rookie season, but was still ultimately too inconsistent.

Going into the third season of his career, the Giants are hoping to see Schmitz take a step forward and become a more consistent contributor on their offensive line. He certainly has the potential, and it has flashed here or there through two seasons. But a number of factors have held Schmitz back from reaching his full potential.

The Giants are hoping to see progress from Schmitz in 2025

Injuries have plagued the Giants’ offensive line over the last two seasons, resulting in a revolving door of offensive guards on each of Schmitz’s shoulders. Additionally, the offensive line (and offense, for that matter) fell apart after LT Andrew Thomas suffered his season-ending injury.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schmitz and the rest of the offensive line also had to deal with a coaching change last offseason after the Giants relieved Bobby Johnson of his duties. New offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo seemed to have a positive effect on the unit last season.

Now entering his second season under Bricillo’s tutelage, there is optimism surrounding Schmitz. Additionally, pressure should be relieved from Schmitz with Russell Wilson now behind him as the team’s starting quarterback. An experienced veteran quarterback who can read defenses and diagnose blitzes can be a major benefit for a young center.