Giants’ backup quarterback could be top trade option for the Saints

The New York Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason following a disastrous 2024 campaign. Out went Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, and in came Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston through free agency.

Signing Wilson and Winston gave Big Blue two reliable veterans to steer the ship straight in 2025. Then, drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round gave them hope for the future.

However, during spring practices, Dart was progressing nicely and seems to have a chance of becoming the second-string quarterback this summer. That would relegate Winston to QB3 and, ultimately, make him expendable.

One quarterback-needy team with familiarity to Winston stands out as a potential trade partner if the Giants decide to move on early.

Saints legend wants New Orleans to trade for Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are playing Russian Roulette with the quarterback position. They have a trio of young and inexperienced signal-callers gunning for the starting job.

Second-year QB Spencer Rattler, rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, and fourth-year backup Jake Haener comprise the Saints’ quarterback room.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is playing a risky game entering the 2025 season without an experienced starting quarterback on the roster. Saints legend Cameron Jordan thinks they should go out and trade for one, namely Jameis Winston.

“There’s Russ (Wilson) over there. They’ve got Jaxson Dart. My guy, Jameis, like, come on down,” Jordan said on “Up and Adams” to Kay Adams. “It makes a lot of sense. I’m going all in Jameis as a veteran quarterback. Come on over.”

"Im goin' all in, Jameis as a veteran QB .. come on over."



15 year NFL vet @camjordan94 on trading for @Jaboowins.



pic.twitter.com/pCFPNYCZWv — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) June 9, 2025

Winston would immediately enter the Saints’ quarterback room as the projected starter if he were to be traded to New Orleans from New York. The Giants, meanwhile, would likely need to receive a compelling offer to be persuaded into letting go of such a high-quality backup.

Winston spent four seasons with the Saints from 2020 to 2023. He appeared in 21 games during that span, making 10 starts and averaging 112.7 yards per game. He got off to a hot start in 2021, leading New Orleans to a 5-2 record before having his season cut short due to a torn ACL. Perhaps he could recapture the magic upon a return to Louisiana.

The Giants have a crowded quarterback room

With Wilson as the starter, and Dart quickly ascending behind him, Winston could become expendable to the Giants. They also still have Tommy DeVito on the roster and, while he is the QB4 and likely odd man out, still holds value to the team as a fan-favorite with three years of experience in the offensive system.

Should the Giants move on from Winston in exchange for a draft pick, Dart would be in line to become the QB2, and DeVito would likely stay on the roster as a cheap QB3 option.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some insiders believe Dart will take over as the starter sooner rather than later. That would make Winston’s presence on the roster even more unnecessary this season. Wilson would be more than capable as the backup behind Dart.

Ultimately, the Giants are committed to taking their time with Dart’s growth and development, and having Winston in that quarterback room is a key aspect of that process. Unless the Giants are blown away by a compelling offer from New Orleans, Winston likely won’t be returning to the Saints.