Giants need their 3rd-year center to finally step up in 2025

The New York Giants seemingly got a steal in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz. Many mock drafts projected Schmitz as a first-round pick.

When he fell out of the first round and into the Giants’ lap in the second round, fans were ecstatic. However, through the first two seasons of his career so far, Schmitz has failed to live up to the hype.

The Giants need John Michael Schmitz to step up

Schmitz has made 28 starts for the Giants through the first two seasons of his career.

The first season of his career was a major disappointment as he earned a putrid 41.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade with a damning 26.9 Pass-Blocking Grade. He surrendered 30 pressures and five sacks as a rookie.

Year two of Schmitz’s career was a step in the right direction, as he improved his PFF grade to 61.4 overall with a 50.2 Pass-Blocking Grade. He surrendered 28 pressures and six sacks in 2024.

While it was a step in the right direction, Schmitz’s performance in 2024 still left plenty to be desired. Entering 2025, the Giants need Schmitz to step up and begin to show them some return on their investment.

Schmitz listed a top breakout candidate

John Macri of Pro Football Focus recently broke down one breakout candidate for each of the NFL’s 32 franchises following the conclusion of the draft. He pegged Schmitz as the Giants’ breakout candidate:

“After a poor rookie season in 2023 as the lowest-graded center in the league, Schmitz showed important improvement in 2024, playing nearly 1,000 snaps and moving up to 31st (of 43) in offensive grade for his position,” Macri wrote.

“Schmitz improved mostly as a run blocker, ranking 17th at the position (67.0) after ranking 34th (of 37) as a rookie. As a pass blocker, Schmitz was more effective, allowing fewer pressures and just one more sack on 162 more pass-blocking snaps. Year 3 is often important for offensive linemen, as most will have their best season to date, and Schmitz is on the right track to follow suit.”

Entering the third season of his career, it will be crucial for Schmitz to establish himself as a consistent (and consistently healthy) starter for the Giants.

The Giants’ offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback over the last several years. Schmitz has a better supporting cast around him, including a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson, who can help him diagnose defenses pre-snap. This should hopefully aid in Schmitz’s development.