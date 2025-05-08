Could Giants respond to Cowboys’ George Pickens trade with a blockbuster trade of their own?

The New York Giants’ secondary will have their hands full this season.

The NFC East is loaded with playmaking talent

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash on Wednesday, trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers star WR George Pickens and pairing him with All-Pro playmaker CeeDee Lamb. The NFC East is loaded with playmaking talent now, as all of the Giants’ rivals feature a tantalizing one-two punch in their receiving corps.

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb and Pickens. Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown with the Eagles. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel with the Commanders. The Giants need to prepare to slow down these high-octane offenses. Could they make one last splashy move this offseason to give their defensive backfield more talent?

Could the Giants trade for a former All-Pro cornerback as a response?

Meanwhile, there is a former All-Pro cornerback on the trade block that the Giants could consider targeting as a response to Dallas’s big move.

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey agreed mutually that a trade “would be best for both parties” earlier this offseason. If the Giants want to respond to the Cowboys’ Pickens deal, acquiring Ramsey would be one way to accomplish that.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ramsey used to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Now, at 30 years old, he isn’t quite the star he used to be, but is still considered a top-end defensive back. He was a Pro Bowler as recently as the 2023 season, which was his fourth consecutive season earning the honor.

In 2024, Ramsey started all 17 games for Miami, totaling 11 pass defenses, two interceptions, 60 combined tackles, and six tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey has earned a 70.0-plus coverage grade in seven of his nine NFL seasons and has racked up 25 interceptions and 79 pass breakups on 755 career targets. His 76.9 overall PFF grade in 2024 ranked 16th at his position.

Despite his advanced age, Ramsey is still a high-caliber starting cornerback.

Do the Giants have space for Ramsey?

The Giants like what they have in their secondary with newly signed CB Paulson Adebo and former first-round pick Deonte Banks. They also have Dru Phillips at the nickel, entering his second season.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Ramsey plays a cut above the rest of these guys, making him a player the Giants should, at the very least, consider to some extent.

Ultimately, they will likely bank on the talent they have and avoid adding any more big names to the mix. The Giants are strapped for cap space, likely shooting down any roster-constructing ideas they might have for the remained of the offseason.