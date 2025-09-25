Giants nearly bottom out in latest PFF power rankings

The New York Giants are making major changes after getting off to an 0-3 start.

Head coach Brian Daboll made the decision to bench veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of the rookie Jaxson Dart this week.

The move is one that was seemingly made out of desperation as the Giants’ season begins to feel like a lost cause. After a lackluster performance in Week 3, the Giants are ranking near the bottom of the NFL in power rankings.

Giants rank 31st in PFF’s Week 4 power rankings

Pro Football Focus placed the Giants at 31st in their Week 4 power rankings, down four spots from last week. The only team beneath them is the New Orleans Saints.

“All of the goodwill created in the 40-37 loss against the Cowboys in Week 2 is gone,” PFF’s Thomas Valentine argued. “On the heels of Russell Wilson’s 47.0 overall PFF grade in the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, Jaxson Dart was named the Giants’ starter in Week 4 against the Chargers. The Giants still have the third-toughest remaining schedule in the league. If this regime feels like it’s scrambling for its jobs, then Dart’s play will be important.”

The move to bench Wilson for Dart has been labeled by many as a “desperation move.” At 0-3, the Giants’ season is halfway underground. Putting a rookie in the lineup likely won’t dig them out.

But for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, Dart’s success would be their last life raft.

PFF gives the Giants a 1% chance of making the playoffs and a <1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaxson Dart could bring the Giants up in the rankings

In order for the Giants to improve their rankings, they will need to see the offense take a step forward under Jaxson Dart.

That might take a while, though, as rookies often experience growing pains throughout their first few starts and even throughout their entire first season.

Plus, Dart is facing a gauntlet of opponents to kick off his career, with the Chargers, Broncos, and Eagles (twice) being four of his next five opponents.

The losing streak has no real end in sight as the Giants’ schedule refuses to soften for the next few weeks. If Dart can have a hot start to his career, then perhaps New York can turn things around.

But, if not, then they could bottom out and place 32nd in future power rankings.