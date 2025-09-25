The Giants will probably need to replace former 2nd round offensive lineman in 2026

The New York Giants have been desperate to stabilize their offensive line for years, and while 2025 has brought modest improvement, it’s hardly enough. They rank 21st in pass protection and 17th in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, numbers that once again leave them below average in both areas. At the center of the problem — quite literally — is John Michael Schmitz, the former second-round pick who is now in his third season.

A high-IQ player without the results

When the Giants drafted Schmitz, the expectation was that his football intelligence and ability to diagnose defensive fronts would make up for concerns about his size and athleticism. Instead, those smarts haven’t translated into consistent play. He’s been one of the line’s most volatile performers, and his lapses often come at the worst possible times.

Last season, Schmitz played a career-high 646 snaps. In that stretch, he surrendered 28 pressures and six sacks — numbers that ranked among the worst for centers across the league. His pass-protection grade reflected that, painting him as a liability rather than the steady presence New York had hoped for.

A rocky start in 2025

This season has offered little in the way of progress. Through three games, Schmitz has already allowed seven pressures. If that pace holds, he would give up 39 pressures, which would mark a career high. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Schmitz was pushed around by Chris Jones, though Jones makes a habit of embarrassing offensive linemen across the NFL. Still, the tape showed a player struggling with leverage, speed, and power — the exact combination that makes interior protection so critical.

The Giants can’t afford that kind of inconsistency with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart expected to take over. Interior pressure can derail even the most composed young passers, and Schmitz’s issues leave New York exposed right up the middle.

A weak link in the rebuild

The Giants have poured resources into the offensive line in recent years, but the interior remains a glaring weak spot. Guards have rotated in and out with little stability, and Schmitz’s inability to anchor the center position only compounds the issue. While tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor provide stability on the edges, the middle of the line is crumbling too often.

If the Giants are serious about building around Dart and giving their offense a real chance to grow, they’ll need to make wholesale changes inside. Schmitz, unless he shows dramatic improvement over the next few months, may not be part of that future.

On thin ice

The NFL is a league of short leashes, especially for linemen who struggle in pass protection. Schmitz’s size limitations were always a concern, and now they’re being exploited more than ever. He hasn’t been able to mask those deficiencies with technique or awareness, and patience from the coaching staff may already be wearing thin.

For the Giants, the decision is becoming clearer by the week: either Schmitz takes a major step forward, or they’ll move on in search of a center who can protect their young quarterback and stabilize an offensive line that’s been unstable for far too long.