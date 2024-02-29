Giants named top landing spot for Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson in free agency

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are showing interest in the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class. However, one NFL analyst believes the Giants could upgrade the position through free agency instead.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently named the Giants a top landing spot for veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos’ signal-caller is expected to be released this offseason and will become one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency. Brooks believes the Giants could be a landing spot for Wilson, giving the 35-year-old a legitimate chance at a championship run.

Could the Giants aim to sign Russel Wilson in free agency?

The Denver Broncos are likely to cut Wilson this offseason in a money-saving move despite trading for him just last offseason. Wilson led the Broncos to a 7-8 record in 15 starts in 2023, tossing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on the campaign.

Wilson still has the ability to play at a high level, however, he is far from the player he used to be. Back during his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2012 to 2021), Wilson was viewed as one of the league’s top quarterbacks as he won his team a Super Bowl and went to nine Pro Bowls in 10 years.

Signing Wilson will likely not be as much of a challenge as one might expect. Wilson is reportedly willing to take a significant wage cut and sign an NFL minimum contract if he is cut by the Broncos this offseason. The Giants currently have around $30 million in salary cap space this offseason, so signing Wilson on a low-cost contract would be no problem.

However, he would be entering a quarterback room currently led by the Giants’ $160-million man, Daniel Jones, and potentially competing with him and another rookie quarterback in 2024. This might make New York a less attractive destination for Wilson as he enters the final seasons of his career, looking to continue playing as a starter.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks thinks Russell Wilson could take the Giants to the Super Bowl

Despite the Giants’ lack of success in 2023, Brooks believes that signing with New York could give Wilson “a chance for a Super Bowl title.” Big Blue finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record, finishing in third place in the NFC East and missing the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.

“He can be a championship-caliber quarterback on the right team,” Brooks said on the NFL Network program NFL Total Access (h/t John Fennelly of Giants Wire). “The New York Giants might be in need of a quarterback that stabilizes the situation.”

Wilson could provide stability to Big Blue’s offense, however, he would not serve as a long-term solution to their quarterback situation. At 35 years old, Wilson is entering the final stages of his career.

The Giants are seeking a long-term answer at quarterback this offseason after Jones failed to prove himself as a franchise quarterback before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. Signing Wilson would be more of a one-year bandaid to the problem rather than a long-term remedy to the situation.