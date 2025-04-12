Giants named best Day 3 fit for productive Kansas running back prospect

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a budding star in their backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr. Big Blue drafted Tracy in the fifth round of last year’s draft. He quickly came on as the starter during his rookie campaign, reducing Devin Singletary’s role in the offseason. However, despite his emergence, the Giants might be in the market to add another running back in this year’s NFL Draft.

Giants named best fit for Kansas RB Devin Neal

Pro Football Focus’s Mason Cameron named the Giants as the best Day 3 fit for Kansas RB Devin Neal. The highly productive rusher could be targeted in a similar range to where Tracy was drafted last offseason.

“Even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary in the fold, the Giants’ backfield is far from solidified, evidenced by the unit’s 30th-ranked PFF rushing grade (66.9) in 2024,” Cameron wrote. “New York deployed gap runs at the fourth-highest in the NFL last season, making Neal a natural fit after he earned an 86.9 PFF rushing grade on the concept in 2024.”

In 2024, Neal rushed for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns while establishing himself as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Kansas football program. He set school career records with 4,343 rushing yards, 49 rushing TDs, and 53 total TDs while becoming the first Kansas player to rush for 1,000 yards in three seasons.

The Giants are certainly in the market for another running back this offseason. They had Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson in for a visit this week. Neal could certainly be on their draft board as a potential target on Day 3.