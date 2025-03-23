Giants might’ve turned one major weakness into a strength

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been their kryptonite for several years. However, possibly even worse than their offensive line in 2024 was their depth in the unit. The starting five was respectable during the first month of the season, but once injuries struck the unit, the team’s depth was unable to sustain success.

Giants’ offensive line depth could be a strength this season

This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen has done his due diligence, adding depth to the offensive line. What was once a major weakness might become a strength.

The Giants’ 2025 offensive line additions:

OG Greg Van Roten

OG Aaron Stinnie

OT James Hudson III

OT Stone Forsycthe

Rather than spending big to upgrade a position in the starting five, the Giants have focused on adding depth to the offensive line. Each of the three players they signed has the ability to align at more than one position.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Giants value versatility on their offensive line, especially in the reserves. Van Roten in particular is an important re-signing considering his durability and positional versatility. He started all 17 games for the Giants last season and can play right guard, left guard, and center.

Several of the Giants’ starting offensive linemen have a history of being often injured, including star LT Andrew Thomas. C John Michael Schmitz has also been banged up over the last two seasons.

Adding serviceable and quality depth behind this unit was crucial for New York. The Giants will hope that their offensive line stays healthy this season, however, in case of emergency, they should be better prepared to move forward in 2025.