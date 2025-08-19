Giants might’ve found the key to solving their run defense problem in free agency

The New York Giants’ inability to stop the run has plagued their defense for a couple of seasons now. With an elite pass-rush and an improved secondary on paper, stopping the run could be the unit’s one big weakness.

However, the Giants were diligent this offseason, adding talent to their defensive line to improve their ability to stop the run. They might have found the solution to their problem in offseason acquisition Roy Robertson-Harris.

Roy Robertson-Harris has been solid all summer

The Giants signed Robertson-Harris in free agency this offseason to a two-year, $9 million deal, giving them some much-needed run-stopping depth on the interior of the defensive line.

Robertson-Harris immediately entered a battle with Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Elijah Chatman, and rookie Darius Alexander for a starting spot on the defensive line next to Dexter Lawrence.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

So far this summer, Robertson-Harris has easily become the favorite to win that job. He was impressive throughout training camp, especially in run defense, and has been stellar in the preseason.

He posted an 82.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade in the Giants’ preseason Week 2 win over the Jets, with a 76.4 Run-Defense grade, totaling four tackles and two run stops.

The Giants need to improve their run defense

Despite Robertson-Harris’s strong outing in Week 2 of the preseason, the Giants’ defense struggled to stop the Jets’ rushing attack. Gang Green rushed for 141 yards with an average of 4.3 yards per carry in the game.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

When the Giants’ starting defense was off the field, their inability to stop the run became a glaring weakness. That was also the case last season when the Giants’ defense surrendered 136.2 rushing yards per game, ranking as the 27th run defense in the league.

Having Dexter Lawrence in the lineup during the regular season will, of course, boost the unit, but he can’t do it all on his own. That’s why it’s so important for the Giants to see Robertson-Harris beginning to take shape and step up as a viable starting option on the interior of the defensive line.