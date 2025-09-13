Giants might turn to forgotten 2022 draft pick to fix tight end position’s struggles

The New York Giants might need to make a crucial adjustment entering Week 2.

Second-year tight end Theo Johnson entered the season with high expectations. But in Week 1, like the rest of the team, Johnson disappointed.

He dropped two crucial passes and struggled to be productive against the commanders. Now, as the Giants prepared to face the Cowboys, they might need to rely on a former fourth-round pick, Daniel Bellinger.

Giants could turn to Daniel Bellinger in Week 2

Bellinger is a player who seemingly just barely made the Giants roster this summer.

Due to his high cap and the amount of competition the Giants had at the tight end position, Bellinger was in danger of being released after the preseason.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ultimately, however, he made the Giants roster and even saw some decent playing time in Week 1.

Bellinger made a crucial catch down in the red zone and finished the day with the lone reception for 14 yards.

This is a crucial opportunity for Bellinger in a contract year

In Week 2, Bellinger could see more playing time in response to Johnson’s struggles.

The Giants will be looking for a spark offensively and hoping that the 2022 draft pick could provide it to them.

During Bellinger’s rookie season, he flashed tremendous promise, totaling 268 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions and adding one additional rushing touchdown.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bellinger has since fallen out of favor with the Giants coaching staff, as they have made upgrades to the tight end position over the last two seasons.

But now, as Ballinger is in a contract year, he has an opportunity to prove his worth again.