Giants’ Andrew Thomas injury update is once again disappointing

The New York Giants are preparing for Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ll likely be missing Andrew Thomas again — he’s ‘doubtful’ for the contest.

That absence leaves their offensive line vulnerable for a second straight week, a concern that could determine the outcome entirely.

Injury timeline still uncertain

There was early optimism that Thomas might return for the season opener, but that always felt overly ambitious.

Recovering from Lisfranc surgery is typically close to a year-long process, and Thomas is only several months removed.

Reports suggest he could miss at least two more games, putting his return somewhere around Week 4 or Week 5.

The Giants are being cautious, resting him selectively during practice sessions to avoid unnecessary setbacks before ramping him fully.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants’ financial commitment

This is the first season of Thomas’s five-year, $117.5 million contract, which the Giants recently max restructured for cap flexibility.

That move added $3 million in dead money to each season, creating a $13.8 million penalty if cut after 2026.

The Giants are betting heavily that Thomas can stay healthy long-term and justify the massive investment they’ve placed in him.

His absence now highlights the risks of tying so much financial capital to a player with an injury history.

Evaluating Thomas’s last full season

Before going down in Week 6 last year against Cincinnati, Thomas had played 416 snaps, surrendering 16 pressures and four sacks.

It wasn’t his most dominant campaign, but his presence still anchored the unit and gave the offense critical stability.

Without him, the line crumbled quickly, exposing both the run game and passing attack to relentless pressure from opposing defenses.

That contrast shows how dependent the Giants are on his availability and why they refuse to rush his recovery.

Bigger implications for the quarterback situation

The Giants also face a looming quarterback transition, with rookie Jaxson Dart waiting for his chance to take over QB1 duties.

Throwing Dart behind a shaky line without Thomas would be like sending a fighter into the ring without gloves.

For now, Russell Wilson continues to start, but the staff knows Dart’s development must be carefully protected from early trauma.

Aligning his eventual debut with Thomas’s return could provide a safer environment for the rookie to settle into the role.

Looking ahead

The Giants’ season hinges heavily on their ability to keep the pocket intact, and Thomas is the key to everything.

If he returns fully healthy, the offense has a chance to stabilize and elevate; without him, it remains dangerously fragile.

Every week he sits brings mounting pressure, not only on the coaching staff but on the team’s expensive long-term gamble.