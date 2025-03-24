Giants might not be looking to sign future Hall of Fame quarterback anymore

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants just made a huge addition to their quarterback room by signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. Despite that, there is no indication that they are done pursuing the top free-agent quarterbacks, but they could be moving on from one top free agent.

The Giants seemingly wanted Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz said that the Winston signing could indicate that they would rather him as a strong locker room presence than Russell Wilson. The Giants have been linked to the former Super Bowl champion and Wilson has met with the team in person already once this offseason.

“Giants feel Jameis Winston will be better in the locker room than Russell Wilson,” Schwartz said. “Russell Wilson is a to himself kind of guy, popular guy and a good guy, but Jameis Winston has that effervescent personality.”

Winston was signed by New York after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns. He threw for 2,121 passing yards and 13 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions. Despite his erratic playstyle, the Giants needed an energy boost in the locker room after a 2024 season full of turmoil, making Winston a strong fit.

Wilson could’ve been a good mentor for a rookie quarterback

Wilson, meanwhile, has been on the Giants’ radar all offseason along with Aaron Rodgers. New York could still wind up signing one of the two quarterbacks as opposed to playing a rookie, but with them holding the third overall pick in this year’s upcoming draft, they likely want to take that as an opportunity to draft a new franchise quarterback.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 36-year-old Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2014 and spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games with the Steelers.

While Wilson would have been a solid veteran option and potentially a good mentor for a rookie quarterback, it seems as though the Giants want to have a more vibrant personality in the locker room such as Winston, which could help a rookie feel more comfortable.