Giants might have tough decision to make at left tackle if Andrew Thomas can’t play Week 1

The New York Giants could be without one of their most important players on the offensive side of the ball when they kick their season off in Week 1.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is still recovering from his foot surgery and did not sound confident in his ability to return to a game setting this week.

“I want to be back, but if I don’t feel comfortable to be able to perform at the level I think I can, I don’t think it makes sense for me to be out there,” Thomas told the media (h/t SNY).

Giants have two options to start at left tackle in place of Andrew Thomas

If Thomas is not ready to go, the Giants will need to decide between veteran James Hudson III or rookie Marcus Mbow as their left tackle in Week 1.

Hudson was signed this offseason to a two-year, $12 million contract to be Thomas’s backup. However, Mbow’s impressive performance this preseason bodes well for his potential to get on the field sooner, rather than later.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Hudson will likely get the nod in Week 1 if Thomas cannot suit up.

“James Hudson would probably start at left tackle,” he reported (h/t @BigBlueFilmRoom on X).

Mbow, however, performed at a high level in the preseason, surrendering just six pressures across 86 pass-blocking snaps.

The Giants will likely roll with the veteran and allow the rookie to take his time before seeing the regular season field. However, Mbow’s immense talent will be tough to keep off the field all season.