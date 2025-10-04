Giants’ MetLife Stadium turf is reportedly here to stay

The New York Giants (and New York Jets) have had their home turf brought under the microscope and under fire after superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 4.

There has been a long-running narrative surrounding MetLife Stadium’s playing surface, as many stars have suffered devastating injuries on that turf in recent years.

This most recent injury sparked fans calling for change and demanding that ownership switch out the turf for grass. However, according to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, such a change is not likely to happen.

Giants: MetLife Stadium not expected to remove turf field

Russinni reports that the turf will stay in MetLife Stadium, despite recent outrage from fans and players.

“The New York Giants and Jets have no plans to rip out the turf at MetLife Stadium and replace it with grass,” Russini reports. “The decision, ultimately, lies with the teams’ ownership and the third-party group that manages the stadium. And for now, their stance is clear: The turf stays.”

After Nabers suffered his injury in Week 4, NFLPA interim executive director David White visited Giants headquarters as part of his annual fall tour. White met with Giants players and co-owner and team president John Mara to discuss the safety of the turf.

But after further inspection, the NFLPA has found that MetLife’s playing surface is safer than most, and as a result, there are no plans to replace it with grass.

“According to the league’s injury data, MetLife doesn’t fit the villain label. In 2024, the field ranked ninth-best when it came to lower-extremity injuries, according to that data. And for visiting players, who are typically more vulnerable on unfamiliar surfaces, MetLife actually graded out first, safest in the NFL,” Russini reported.

Meanwhile, the Giants will still need to find a way to get through the rest of the season without their most important playmaker. Nabers was off to a hot start to his 2025 season (and to his career) prior to the injury.

The Giants will hope to see rookie QB Jaxson Dart fight through the adversity and make something of this season while Nabers recovers and prepares to pair up for a big return in 2026.