Giants meet with interesting safety prospect out of USC

The New York Giants are making their rounds at the 2024 NFL Combine, meeting with a number of different prospects who could be a solid fit.

Aside from the top quarterbacks, the Giants have met with a few pass rushers and defensive backs, with the latest being Calen Bullock out of USC. Bullock is the cousin of Giants’ cornerback Darnay Holmes, so they are already familiar with his skill set. Bullock has tremendous hands for a defensive back, earning the nickname “superglue.”

Calen Bullock’s Potential and Performance

At 6’3″ and 190 pounds, Bullock was a First Team All Pac-12 player in 2023, sporting a good frame to feature at the free safety position. Containing good range and instincts, Bullock has the tools to develop into a quality player at just 20 years old. He allowed just 282 yards in coverage last season, including two interceptions and five touchdowns. The first half of his 2023 season was littered with elite performances at safety, but he struggled toward the end, notably against Washington and Oregon.

Bullock added 54 tackles with a 13.5% missed tackle rate, so there is certainly some developmental room. The Giants would be looking to slot him in behind Xavier McKinney, given they managed to reach an extension agreement. Bullock is a projected Day 2 pick but could be an immediate starter for some teams, so the Giants may be looking at him as a potential backup plan in case McKinney departs, which is possible if he prices himself out of the Giants’ comfort zone.

Giants’ Draft Strategy and Backup Plans

Bullock is not just adequate in coverage but is also a solid tackler who is quick to react in the run game and contains solid fundamentals at 190 pounds. He could stand to gain a bit of weight and muscle at the NFL level, but his range and frame do him plenty of favors, and the Giants may consider him in the 2/3rd round if available.