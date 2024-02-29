Giants HC and owner get high marks in recent NFLPA report card

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and owner John Mara have a new reason to smile. The NFL Players Association released its annual report card for all 32 teams and the Giants earned some high marks for the 2023 season. The players from each respective franchise rated their organizations on a number of on and off-the-field categories.

Giants pass coach Brian Daboll and owner John Mara with flying colors

Giants players gave Daboll an A- for his efforts in 2023, which was 13th-best among all head coaches. They also gave props to Mara with a B+.

New York finished the year at 6-11, had many issues (especially with the offensive line), and couldn’t shake the controversy that hovered over the team from Week 1 to Week 17.

Despite their pitfalls, Giants players felt as though Daboll did a great job of weathering an early storm. They unilaterally commended him for his time management in particular. Most notably, he led the Giants to three-straight wins from Nov. 19 until Dec. 11.

As for Mara, NFLPA.com shared this assessment of his upkeep of Giants facilities:

“Club owner John Mara receives a rating of 8.8/10 from Giants players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities (14th overall),” the Players Association cited.

Giants players were pleased with the resources readily available to them in 2023

The Giants collectively gave their weight room, training room, and cafeteria a B. Giants leadership has the support of their troops. That should pay dividends when their final roster takes the field in 2024, aiming for a resurgent campaign.