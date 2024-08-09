Giants may have to add a new quarterback after latest injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants beat the Detroit Lions 14–3 on Thursday evening, but they lost backup quarterback Drew Lock to injury. Lock was knocked down a few times and ended up kneeling on the field with a hip issue that required his early departure.

Lock struggled in limited action, attempting 10 passes and completing just four, tallying 17 yards and a bad interception.

The Giants May Have to Add a Quarterback

For the most part, Lock didn’t take many chances and had just a 50% adjusted completion rate, lacking vision and decisiveness. Of course, it was only the first preseason game of the year, so the Giants will undoubtedly give him more time to work back into the equation, but third-stringer Tommy DeVito looked better.

DeVito attempted 15 passes and completed eight, good for a 53.3% completion rate, including 92 yards. However, he had a 72.7% adjusted completion rate, so the Giants will be happy with the limited action he enjoyed.

On Friday, head coach Brian Daboll indicated that they don’t have an update on Lock, but they may have to add a new quarterback this week if he’s going to be sidelined. They recently released Nathan Rourke from the roster several days ago, so it is possible they can bring him back as a backup.

The Giants didn’t spend any of their draft capital on a passer this year, so they don’t have any young players to work with aside from DeVito. Available free agents include Brian Hoyer, Trevor Siemian, and Ben DiNucci. The Giants could look for an experienced option like Hoyer, who can at least step in and run an offense.