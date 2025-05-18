Giants may have landed a Day 3 steal — and this bulldozer could make noise early

The NFL can chew up and spit out even the most promising running backs, but Cam Skattebo seems built to survive the grind.

When the New York Giants drafted the Arizona State star in the fourth round, they weren’t investing in potential—they were investing in production.

A rare combination of toughness and polish

Skattebo isn’t the type of player who needs to be eased in.

He’s not some finesse back looking to avoid contact or wait for the perfect crease.

He’s a sledgehammer wrapped in vision and balance, a back who averaged 5.8 yards per carry and posted 1,712 rushing yards over 294 attempts last season.

Add in 21 touchdowns and 4.09 yards after contact, and the numbers scream one thing: ready-made workhorse.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pass-catching weapon to keep defenses honest

Skattebo isn’t just a bruiser—he’s a real asset in the passing game, hauling in 543 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year.

With an 84.6% reception rate, he gives the Giants something they’ve lacked at times: a true three-down threat who can block, catch, and churn out yards in the flats.

That versatility matters, especially with how head coach Brian Daboll likes to rotate his backs and scheme up mismatches.

Sharing the load with a rising talent

Tyrone Tracy, entering his second NFL season, is expected to be the other half of this two-headed monster.

Together, they give New York a mix of breakaway speed and between-the-tackles muscle.

This isn’t about finding one bell cow to run into the ground—it’s about having fresh legs in December when playoff spots are on the line.

The Giants are aiming for longevity and durability, and Skattebo’s experience playing through injury and absorbing punishment fits that plan.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already earning praise behind the scenes

Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t exactly known for handing out public praise to rookies.

But even he couldn’t contain his excitement about what Skattebo has brought to the table so far.

“He’s ahead of a lot of rookies, I would say, that typically come in at that position,” Schoen told Kay Adams’ Up and Adams Show. “Hard worker, what you see on film is what he’s been throughout the week in terms of displaying the toughness and competitive nature that shows up on film.”

That’s a significant vote of confidence for a fourth-round pick.

It also suggests Skattebo could see more snaps early on than many expected.

A backfield built for resilience

The 2025 Giants aren’t relying on one player to carry the offense, but they’ll need their ground game to be consistent and reliable.

Skattebo offers exactly that, with a downhill running style that can wear out defenses and create manageable second downs.

If he stays healthy and keeps stacking strong practice performances, there’s no reason he won’t be a major contributor come Week 1.

And unlike many rookies still learning how to be pros, Skattebo is already acting the part.

Popular Reading

The Giants may have a breakout star hiding in plain sight



