Giants may have discovered a hidden weapon at fullback in Elijah Chatman

The fullback position has become one of the most overlooked in the NFL, with many teams, including the Giants, electing not to hold one on their 53-man rosters.

However, the fullback can be a crucial component of the run game, opening up lanes as a lead blocker in the I-formation.

The Giants seem to finally be learning that fact this summer as they have experimented with the fullback position in a unique and interesting way.

Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman has been impressive at fullback

This summer, the Giants began their experiment with second-year DT Elijah Chatman lining up in the backfield as a fullback.

What at first seemed like a fun gimmick has quickly turned into a viable strategic option for the Giants to deploy.

“He did it in college,” Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “We went back into the archives and watched some of the stuff he did in college, and I think for Chat, just his ability to be another dynamic player like he is on defense.

“We brought it up to the staff and (Brian Daboll) and had an idea about maybe introducing him as a fullback and seeing what that looked like, so no better time than the preseason to test it out before the bright lights. We wanted to see what it looked like, and I thought he did a really nice job jumping in there.”

Chatman popped in the preseason at fullback, running his 280-pound self full-steam ahead into oncoming defenders to clear lanes in the run game — breaking facemasks in the process.

With Chatman as a lead blocker out in front, the Giants’ running backs were able to find space this preseason. The big man did well to acclimate himself to the new position and exceed any and all expectations.

Chatman has made himself more valuable to the Giants

Entering the second season in his career, Chatman was aiming to expand his game — he just probably didn’t expect that expansion to happen on the other side of the ball.

Chatman was a quality rotational pass-rusher on the interior as a rookie for the Giants’ defense last season. However, as a lighter interior defender, he had some room for improvement as a run stopper.

He totaled 21 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hits as a rookie.

With so many interior defensive linemen competing on the Giants’ roster, Chatman needed to find a way to stand out and ensure that he would be back on the final 53.

Becoming a versatile, two-way player is one compelling way to stand out and demonstrate value to the coaching staff.