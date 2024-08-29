Giants manage to keep an experienced receiver on the practice squad

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have made several moves to finalize their practice squad following Wednesday’s waiver claims and Tuesday’s roster cutdowns. Unfortunately, a few experienced players didn’t make the final roster, including receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who has spent the last two seasons with the team.

Hodgins’ Journey with the Giants

Isaiah Hodgins, a former 6th-round pick out of Oregon State, didn’t get a real opportunity to showcase his abilities until 2022, when the Giants acquired him from Buffalo.

That year, he recorded 46 receptions with an 82.1% catch rate, totaling 500 yards and five touchdowns. This performance set the stage for what many hoped would be a promising future with the Giants. However, Hodgins’ opportunities dwindled last season, signaling that the Giants do not see him as a key part of their plans this year.

Decline in Production

In 2023, Hodgins managed only 21 catches with a 65.6% reception rate, accumulating 230 yards and three touchdowns. He struggled to make a more significant impact, particularly after quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ACL tear. While Hodgins had built chemistry with Jones in 2022, the Giants’ backup quarterbacks preferred to throw deeper and take more risks, which didn’t align well with Hodgins’ profile as a larger-framed possession receiver.

New Faces in the Receiver Room

With the selection of Malik Nabers as the 6th overall pick, the Giants filled out their receiver room with Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt. As a result, both Hodgins and Allen Robinson were released. While Robinson landed on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, Hodgins, who has 67 career receptions, rejoined the Giants on their practice squad.

Potential for a Return to the Active Roster

Fortunately for the Giants, Hodgins will remain available as a potential asset on the practice squad. Given the demanding nature of an NFL season, it’s not far-fetched to expect Hodgins to make his way back onto the 53-man roster at some point this year, providing the Giants with additional depth and experience at the receiver position.