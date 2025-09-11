Giants’ Malik Nabers was ‘sick to his stomach’ watching Week 1 game tape

The New York Giants fell flat on their face in Week 1 in a 21–6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders. Their offense failed to score a touchdown in the contest as QB Russell Wilson was under constant pressure.

WR Malik Nabers did not have the season opener that he had hoped for. He got plenty of targets (12), but hauled in just five receptions for 71 yards.

Giants’ offense made Malik Nabers sick to his stomach

When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Nabers reflected on the performance and held himself responsible for the offense’s failures.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“Like I said before, I would look at it a little bit, get frustrated again, turn it off, sick to my stomach,” Nabers told the media about his process rewatching Week 1’s game film. “Just overall, not even saying the whole team, just my gameplay.

“I’m going to start with mine first because I believe I’m a key part of this offense. So, when I don’t play right, the energy is not right. But like I said, I got sick to my stomach and turned it off.”

Nabers’s candid response is one that most Giants fans can relate to. If watching the Giants’ offense in Week 1 made Nabers sick to his stomach, then he is in the same boat as his team’s fans.

Nabers could break free in Week 2

Now the Giants are turning the page on Week 1 and looking ahead to Week 2. They have another divisional opponent on the docket, as they will be back on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys will be without starting CB Daron Bland, who suffered an injury during Monday’s practice that will result in him missing a couple of weeks.

Nabers will need to play an instrumental role in the Giants’ offense this week and every week if they are going to turn their season around. Against an injured Dallas defense, Nabers will have an opportunity to break free.