Giants’ Malik Nabers makes history again in loss to Cowboys

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers shined bright for the primetime lights on Thursday night. Despite the Giants’ crushing loss to the Cowboys, Nabers still managed to turn in a spectacular performance as he continues to make history amidst his electric rookie season.

Giants rookie Malik Nabers continues to set new records

On Thursday night, Nabers had the second 100-yard receiving game of his career. He posted 12 receptions for 115 yards on 15 targets against the Cowboys. At just 21 years and 60 days old, Nabers is the youngest player in NFL history with 12+ receptions in a game (h/t WBG84 on X).

According to Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL.com and GMFB, Nabers is the third rookie since the 1970 merger with 10+ catches and 100+ receiving yards in a primetime game. He joined Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Jerry Rice (1985) in the exclusive club.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Sunday in the Giants’ win over the Cleveland Browns, Nabers became the first player in NFL history with at least 20 receptions and three touchdown catches in his first three career games. On Thursday night, he became the first player in NFL history with at least 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four career games.

Nabers’ career is off to a record-breaking start to his NFL career. If he maintains this pace, he will shatter all rookie receiving records by season’s end and be the undisputed Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Giants will hope that Nabers does not miss too much time after he was diagnosed with a concussion during Thursday night’s loss. New York is averaging only 15 points per game this season. For an offense already struggling to reach the end zone, being without Nabers could be devastating. Hopefully the rookie is able to make a quick and thorough recovery and not miss much time due to his injury.