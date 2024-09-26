Giants: Good news and bad news from 20–15 loss to Cowboys

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants hung in there but ultimately fell short to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 20–15 on Thursday Night Football. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was spectacular once again in the contest but his performance was not enough to save the Giants from falling to 1-3 on the season.

Malik Nabers Continues To Wow, But Suffers Injury

Nabers turned in another phenomenal performance in the fourth game of his career. He racked up 12 receptions for 115 yards on 15 targets against the Cowboys, including an explosive 39-yard reception in the first quarter. The Giants have a superstar in the making with Nabers.

Unfortunately, Nabers’ fantastic night had a disappointing end. While attempting to make a catch on the sideline in the fourth quarter, Nabers came down hard, hitting his head on the turf and suffering a concussion. The Giants will hope for Nabers to make a speedy and thorough recovery so he can continue what has been a historic rookie campaign thus far.

Daniel Jones Played A Solid Game

It wasn’t perfect, however, it was another solid game from Daniel Jones in Week 4. He completed 29 passes on 40 attempts for 281 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception (however, it was a garbage time, hail mary interception at the end of the game). Throughout the game, Jones was consistently hitting his open receivers and maintaining a high completion rate.

Jones was rather surgical in the underneath passing game and did an excellent job getting the ball into the hands of Nabers. However, when attempting to push the ball downfield, Jones has struggled to stay on the mark. His deep-passing inaccuracies were on display tonight as Jones left a couple of throws on the field that he would have liked to have back.

The Giants’ Offense Needs to Start Scoring Touchdowns

Despite the excellent play of Nabers and the solid outing from Jones, the Giants’ offense was still a weak point against the Cowboys. They failed to reach the end zone even once and instead settled for five field goals from the recently signed Greg Joseph.

Wan’Dale Robinson was second on the team in receiving with 71 yards on 11 receptions. However, he had a few crucial drops, as did veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton. The Giants need more from their playmakers not named Nabers.

Dak Prescott Loves To Play Against the Giants

Make that 13 straight career wins for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the New York Giants. Big Blue hasn’t beaten Prescott since 2016. The Cowboys’ signal-caller went 22-for-27 with 221 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with running back Rico Dowdle on a 15-yard score and hooked up with his favorite target, All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb, for a 55-yard touchdown. Lamb finished the game with seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants Rushing Attack Never Got Going

The Dallas Cowboys possessed the worst run defense in the NFL entering this game. Yet, somehow, they managed to bottle up Devin Singletary and the Giants’ rushing attack, holding New York to just 26 total rushing yards as a team. The Giants’ inability to get the ground game going made their offense one-dimensional.

Looking Ahead To Week 5 vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Following this loss, the Giants will be back on the road in Week 5 as they travel to the West Coast to face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-0 and look like one of the best teams in the NFC this season. Finding a way to win on the road will be a tall task but also a necessary one to complete for Daboll and the Giants.