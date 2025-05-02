Giants’ Malik Nabers admits to ‘diva’ mentality, calls for more targets: ‘We don’t like not getting the ball’

The New York Giants have a rising star on offense. WR Malik Nabers quickly emerged as the team’s alpha dog as a rookie in 2024, shattering franchise records and totaling 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Entering the second season of his career, Nabers is hungry for even more targets. He recently sounded off on the “diva” mentality that he and many of the league’s top receivers carry with them.

Malik Nabers admits to his “diva” mentality, calls for more targets

While speaking with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Nabers explained his alpha dog mentality and the “problem” he has when

“I’m not going to speak on all receivers. F**k it. I’m speaking on all receivers,” Nabers said. “We all feel the same way. We don’t like not getting the ball. These coaches … when you tell a receiver he is going to get about 7 catches in a game, we are calculating in our head. That’s about 100 yards. I need that to get my 1,000 yards. I need that to get in the Pro Bowl. I need that to get in the bracket so I can get paid. You told me I was going to get the ball. I’m getting open and I’m not getting that pill. We’ve got a problem. Yeah, (receivers) definitely are divas. I ain’t playing about that ball.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be some who find contention with this quote from Nabers. However, this kind of mentality should be embraced. The Giants have a supremely talented offensive weapon who, more than anything, wants to compete and wants to dominate. He is self-aware and he is hungry — as all young superstars should be.

Playmakers want one thing: to make plays. And Nabers is the definition of a playmaker. His desire to dominate, get the ball, and attack the opponent is a trait possessed by all of the NFL’s best wide receivers. Now that the Giants finally have some competency at the quarterback position, Nabers should be maximized in 2025, getting the “pill” as often as he likes and racking up some ridiculous numbers — hopefully en route to some Giants wins.

Giants should be feeding Nabers

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers wants to get the ball as often as he can so that he can make plays and earn a lucrative second contract. But feeding Nabers is also in the best interest of the Giants. Giving your best weapon the ball is how teams win games at the highest level in the NFL. Sure, Nabers might self-admittedly be a “diva.” But so is Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown.

Few wide receivers possess the rare blend of athleticism, route-running, explosiveness after the catch, and ability to make contested grabs like Nabers. He topped 1,200 yards with ease last season. Year two of the LSU product’s career could be special.