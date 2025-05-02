Giants made a ‘clear upgrade’ to their defensive line with 3rd-round pick

A position battle could be forming on the New York Giants’ defensive line. Over the last couple of seasons, the Giants have lacked depth on the interior of their defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence. Upgrading the position was made a top priority for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason.

Veteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches has been penciled in as Big Blue’s starter next to Lawrence on the defensive line. However, the Giants added a rookie talent in the third round of this year’s draft who could compete for the starting job and potentially serve as an upgrade on the defensive interior.

The Giants have a position battle forming on their defensive line

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While breaking down the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft class, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus highlighted the position/role battle to watch between Nunez-Roches and Alexander:

“Since signing with the Giants in 2023, Nunez-Roches has struggled to produce, earning sub-47.0 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons despite playing on a talent-rich defensive front that should have offered more one-on-one opportunities.

“Alexander profiles as a clear upgrade in New York’s base 3-4 defense, bringing the strength and power to hold up against the run (90.3 PFF grade) and a solid pass-rush profile (78.0).”

Sikkema views Alexander as a “clear upgrade” over Nunez-Roches. The Toledo product will bring run-stopping prowess and upside as a pass-rusher to the Giants’ defensive line as a rookie.

Darius Alexander could be an immediate upgrade over Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The selection of Alexander in the third round has received plenty of praise from top NFL analysts. Chad Reuter of NFL.com named the pick one of his favorites of the entire draft (h/t Giants.com):

“The Giants grabbed the up-and-coming Alexander after he was passed over by the Bears and Chiefs late in the second round,” wrote Reuter. “He lined up at 5-technique or wider at Toledo despite weighing 300 pounds; the Giants defense relies on big men to stuff tackles in the run game and work in tandem with stand-up rushers to baffle offensive tackles. Alexander might not be the next Leonard Williams, but I can see him becoming a very good starter.”

Alexander will be 25 years old as a rookie, giving him the grown-man strength needed to compete from day one. He appeared in 58 games for Toledo over the last five years, giving him plenty of experience to rely on in his rookie season. The Giants’ defensive line is shaping up to be one of the best in the NFL on paper this season.